(Quitman) -- A Burlington Junction man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Missouri Highway 113 and 250th Street a mile south of Quitman. Authorities say a 2019 Ford Ecosport driven by 70-year-old Carla Taylor of Skidmore was westbound when she attempted to make a left turn onto 113. Taylor's vehicle pulled into the path of a southbound 1980 Mack RD-6 truck driven by 38-year-old Joshua Cronk of Burlington Junction. Cronk's vehicle struck the rear of Taylor's vehicle, despite attempts to avoid it, and overturned onto its passenger side, where it came to rest facing northwest. Taylor's vehicle came to rest partially off the roadway, facing southeast.
Cronk was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.