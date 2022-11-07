(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Saturday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox at around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by 23-year-old 23-year-old Constance Terry of Burlington Junction was northbound on 71 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing north on private property.
Terry and a passenger, 28-year-old Jacob Wooten of Burlington Junction, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville--Terry via Nodaway County EMS, Wooten by private vehicle.