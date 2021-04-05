(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound U.S. Highway 71 2 miles north of Maryville. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Sienna driven by 38-year-old Mary Cox of Tarkio and a 2018 GMC Acadia driven by 38-year-old Marissa Saville of Elmo were stopped at a stoplight when a 2003 Lincoln Towncar driven by 90-year-old Howard Carlisle of Tarkio rear-ended Cox's vehicle. The impact pushed Cox's vehicle into Saville's vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane. The patrol says Carlisle's vehicle had been following too closely, and the driver failed to see the other vehicles stopped.
Two passengers in Carlisle's vehicle--93-year-old Beverly Russell of Tarkio and a 10-year-old male juvenile from Tarkio were taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville--Russell by Nodaway County Ambulance, the juvenile by private vehicle. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.