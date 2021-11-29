(Clarinda) -- A Clearfield man faces charges following a traffic stop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 43-year-old Lance Ryan Leonard was arrested early Wednesday morning for OWI 1st offense. He was also issued citations for failure to obey a traffic control device and having an open container of alcohol. The arrest took place after the sheriff's office initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of 140th Street and O Avenue about 8 miles northwest of Clarinda for a traffic violation.
Leonard was released from the Page County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.