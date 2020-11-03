(Shenandoah) -- One person was injured--and charged--following a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer Tuesday released information on an accident occurring late Saturday evening the near intersection of 190th Street and F Avenue, located 4 miles east of Shenandoah. An investigation determined a 2004 Buick four-door driven by 57-year-old Timothy Alan Shuffler of Shenandoah was southbound on F Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. Shuffler lost control of the vehicle as it proceeded into the intersection. The vehicle then entered the south ditch and rolled before coming to rest in the field.
Shuffler was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. A male passenger was released after being checked at the scene by EMS personnel. Shuffler was later cited into court on charges of no insurance, failure to have a valid driver's license, and failure to maintain control.
Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Shenandoah Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.