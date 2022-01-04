(Shenandoah) -- After picking up the pieces from last month's severe storm, Shenandoah city crews faced more seasonal work over the weekend.
City plows were out in full force following the first winter event of 2022 on New Year's weekend. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Saturday's storm posed a different challenge in snow removal efforts.
"The challenging part was all the wind," said Lyman. "I think we dodged the bullet in not getting as much snow as what was originally forecast. I think when it came in kind of slow--slower than expected, at least--and with the wind blowing all over the place, it kind of gave the guys a break. I know they went out and sanded where they could, then they came back and pushed snow. It's always good to get the first one out of the way without it being too major."
In addition to snow removal efforts, crews still face the continuing cleanup from the December 15th derecho, as piles of tree limbs remain on certain city streets. Lyman says there's still a lot of post-derecho recovery efforts.
"The unfortunate timing of it," he said, "and with the holidays, and everybody trying to spend some time with their families, it kind of slowed us down a little bit. But, we're still out working on everything. I know that at the cemetery, we're about to have a tree service come in, and do major removal of all those trees. Then, we'll start tackling the parks, and doing everything we can there.
"It's just unfortunate timing with that time of the year, and then the weather coming in right on top of it. But, we'll keep plugging away," Lyman added.
Lyman says city personnel must balance tree removal with other daily duties the next few weeks, as well.