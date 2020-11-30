(Glenwood) -- Mills County's Sheriff's Office reported some noteworthy arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Willard Edward Frazier Sr. was arrested in Pacific Junction late Wednesday evening on 2nd degree theft charges and fraudulent use of registration. Frazier was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.
Also, 18-year-old Gabriel Juan Sherry of Glenwood was arrested late Monday morning on warrant for 2nd degree theft. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 10 a.m. Sherry is being held on $5,000 bond.
Other arrests and accident reports are listed with the rest of the Mills County Sheriff's report published here: