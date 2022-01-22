(Clarinda) -- For the second week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Page County climbed above the century mark.
Page County Public Health Friday reported 60 new cases. Of the newer cases, adults ages 18-to-40 once again posted the highest amount with 22. Thirteen cases, each, were reported in the middle age adult category 41-to-60, and in order adults ages 61-to-80. Eight new cases were confirmed in children ages 0-to-17, while four cases were posted among elderly adults over 80.
Coupled with 31 cases reported on Monday and another 21 on Tuesday, the county posted 112 COVID cases for the entire week. That follows the 123 new cases recorded a week earlier. Moreover, the county's 14-day positivity rate continues to rise. Friday's rate totaled 18%--an increase over last Tuesday's total of 16.1%.
Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate continues to grow at a snail's pace, at 55.4%. The statewide rate, however, totaled 61.2% as of Friday. Officials like Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman continue to stress the importance of vaccinations in order to stem the tide of COVID in the community.
"We know that vaccination will not 100% protect you from getting the virus," said Erdman. "It was never intended to 100% protect you from getting. It will, however, protect you from getting severely ill, or hospitalization and death. That, in itself, is critical, considering where are hospitals are right now. We don't need inundate our hospitals more than they already are."
Another Page County public COVID clinic is set for Tuesday from 4-to-6 p.m. at the county public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Two more clinics are scheduled for February 8th and 22nd at the same times and location. The county public health office has both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. In addition, HyVee still has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available for people 12 and up, while Walmart has each vaccine available. More information on COVID-19 vaccinations is available by calling Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212.