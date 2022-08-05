(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new school teachers to the community.
The Shenandoah Education Association is once again gathering contributions for new teacher welcome bags that are handed out to the new staff when they start in the district. Amy Toye is a high school language arts instructor and a member of the welcome bag committee. She says she remembers receiving her welcome bag when she started in Shenandoah in 2011.
"We want our new teachers to stay and settle in Shenandoah and be a part of our community," said Toye. "The more they know about our community, the better. This is just one part of that, so we want to get them out there into those businesses and introduce them. We have our ongoing list of people that we send letters to every year. If you don't get a letter, reach out to us, because we still want to include you."
Angie Trowbridge is a high school Spanish teacher and is also a member of the welcome bag committee. She says businesses can give anything that would help a new person to the community learn what's available.
"Some choose to give merchandise or different things that they might hand out at a vendor fair, things that have their name on it, office supplies, koozies, business cards or pamphlets," said Trowbridge. "We just want to get your name out. We want to let our staff know what our wonderful community and the surrounding area has to offer."
Trowbridge says businesses can also provide gift cards or certificates and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association has provided chamber bucks. She says the welcome bags are a highlight of new staff orientation.
"Putting them together and then getting to show off what our community does to welcome our new Shen staff is a lot of fun," said Trowbridge. "We give them out at a welcome luncheon at the beginning of every year."
Businesses or organizations wishing to participate can contact Toye at (712) 310-9064 or Trowbridge at (515) 520-7149. Items and donations can also be dropped off at the high school office before August 12th. You can hear the full interview with Toye and Trowbridge below.