(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces drug charges following his arrest early Monday morning.
Shenandoah Police say 31-year-old Anthony Charles Binau was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia--a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor and a class D felony. Binau was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Blossom Street at around 7 a.m. for a welfare check.
Binau is being held in the Page County Jail on $6,300 bond.
Shenandoah PD posted two other unrelated arrest over the weekend. Police say 32-year-old Kian Cooper of Creston was arrested early Friday evening for driving while barred after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Valley. Cooper was later released from the county jail.
Police also arrested 27-year-old Jules Gould Jr. Sunday afternoon on a valid Fremont County warrant for a controlled substance violation. Gould was apprehended in the 700 block of South Fremont Street at around 2 p.m. Gould is in custody in the county jail on $5,000 bond.