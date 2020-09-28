(KMAland) -- The drought along with the derecho, oh and don’t forget the global pandemic has taken a toll on everyone lately. Iowa State Extension and Outreach has a program to help with the wellbeing of KMAland.
Human Sciences Specialist in Family Finance for ISU Extension and Outreach Sandra McKinnon explains the “What about Me? My Wellbeing” program.
“It’s a program designed to help adults enhance their wellbeing and quality of life. It is 4 sessions and will be offered online. My colleague, Barb Fuller, and I will lead discussion,” McKinnon said.
The first of the four sessions will discuss why it is important to allow time for yourself. In the next sessions the sessions will focus on the three areas of wellbeing – social/emotional, financial, and physical.
“This program is a chance to get refocused on the importance of strong relationships, managing money, and enjoying good health and energy,” McKinnon said.
The program will take place over the course of four weeks starting on October 15. Each 45-minute session will begin at noon. McKinnon explained how to register for the program.
“Interested listeners will register online and then a link and handouts will be emailed to them. Also for more information you can visit your county ISU Extension office or email me at sandram@iastate.edu,” McKinnon said.
To hear the full interview with Sandra McKinnon click below.