(Clarinda) -- Despite hiccups with the ballot machines during Tuesday's Iowa Primary in Page County, county officials say the issue shouldn't affect most unofficial results.
Meeting in special session Wednesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a letter acknowledging Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's request to perform an administrative recount of ballots from yesterday's primaries. While saying each machine was thoroughly tested before Election Day, Wellhausen says the Iowa Secretary of State's Office reported issues with the Unisyn voting equipment, including multiple instances of paper jams when voters inserted ballots into the tabulator. She says this caused the number on the tabulator to increase and led to the appearance that more ballots were cast than voters who signed a declaration of eligibility. However, Wellhausen says there appear to be seven precincts with just one extra ballot cast in Page County.
"This included Clarinda 1, Clarinda 2, Courthouse 1, Courthouse 2, Essex/Shenandoah 3, and Shenandoah Fire," said Wellhausen. "Due to recount procedures, if we ever feel a machine ever malfunctions, under that administrative recount, it does state that 'in good faith as commissioner of elections, we should ask to recount all the ballots to ensure every voter ballot has been counted properly."
Wellhausen adds the county's equipment vendor, Adkins, advised that older motherboards in the equipment caused the problem. She says the overcount shouldn't impact races with a wide margin of victory, such as the 2nd District County Supervisors race in which Todd Maher -- according to unofficial results -- won by over 700 votes against incumbent Alan Armstrong.
"For races that there was a significant margin this really won't be an issue," she said, "but potentially in any federal race, or state race, or local race that it's a close race, this could impact that."
She adds the issue likely impacted other counties throughout the state and expects other county auditors to file for a similar recount. Wellhausen says the problem probably arose when a ballot was inserted too quickly for the machine to handle.
"Basically what potentially transpired was if somebody took a ballot up to the machine and either got a little too excited about putting it through or if the light wasn't green, and then they tried to push it through it considered it a GM ballot and kicked it back out," said Wellhausen. "But it potentially counted that ballot as going through."
She says the individuals then likely re-inserted the ballot leading to the overcount.
Wellhausen says they hope to begin the recount process as soon as possible before the Board of Supervisors canvasses the election, marking the results as official.