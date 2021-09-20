(Clarinda) -- It's been said before, but in this case, every vote WILL count in the November general elections.
Many of the citywide and school board races in the November 2nd elections boast crowded candidate fields. We already know that a whopping eight candidates are running to succeed the retiring Dick Hunt as Shenandoah's mayor. Another four candidates are seeking two four-year terms on the Shenandoah School Board. Other hotly-contested races include the Clarinda School Board, where eight candidates are running for two spots on the board: incumbent Ann Meyer and challengers Paul Boysen, Patrick Hickey, Scott Honeyman, Cade Iverson, Jay Lininger, Karen Perala, and Colby Petersen. Another interesting race is for the Essex Mayor's post, where three candidates are seeking to succeed Marian Durfey as mayor: Calvin Kinney, Gloria McComb and Blain Petersen. Unlike primaries for county office, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says there is no supermajority requirement for top votegetters in city and school board races. Thus, she says some races could be decided by as little as one vote.
"For the city and school elections, the highest votegetter wins," said Wellhausen. "So, if one person has 50 votes, and the other person has 51, the person with 51 votes wins."
That's why Wellhausen says it's important for residents to vote at the polls, or cast absentee ballots. She says this election is the first under new absentee voting regulations approved by Iowa lawmakers in this year's legislative session.
"So, the first day people can vote--either they can vote in our office, or we can mail out a ballot--is October 13th," she said. "Then, the last day we can actually mail out ballots is October 18th. We can accept requests for absentee ballots now, so we encourage anybody, if they are wanting that absentee ballot, to go ahead and get that sent in as soon as possible, just so that first day we can get that mailed out, because that window is a lot shorter."
Absentee voting in person is available at the auditor's offices until the day before the election. Wellhausen says residents voting in person cast ballots at their regular precincts.
"Every single voter in Page County has a ballot," said Wellhausen. "So, they have the opportunity to vote. Even if they don't live in city limits, they have a ballot for the school elections in the school district that they live in. So, we just want to remind everybody of that, because we have a lot of people confused that they don't have the opportunity to vote in this election, so they do."
Polls are open November 2N.D. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding absentee balloting, polling locations or other information should contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.