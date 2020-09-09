(Clarinda) -- Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen is among those reminding voters about rules regarding absentee ballots.
In a press release Wednesday, Wellhausen says her office has received numerous phone calls from individuals receiving multiple absentee ballot request forms. Back in July, Wellhausen's office mailed one letter containing two absentee ballot request forms to every household with a registered voter in Page County. However, Wellhausen recently told KMA News many voters are getting more than one request form in the mail.
"Different organizations are doing different mailings," said Wellhausen. "So, if individuals continue to receive those, if they've already sent one in, they can always call our office, and check to make sure we have it on file, or they can go to the secretary of state's (website) to make sure, because when we process those, it does upload on their website, too. Then, they don't need to continue to fill those out."
Wellhausen reminds voters that only one request form needs to be sent in--the rest can be discarded. She adds absentee ballots will not be sent out until next month.
"We've received a lot of absentee requests," she said, "which is wonderful. And, we just want to make people aware, we cannot mail those out by law until October 5th. So, even if people have sent those requests in, by law, we won't be able to mail out any ballots until October 5th for the absentee requests."
For those who want to vote in person, polls in Page County will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding the general election should contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.