(Hamburg) -- Now that an application for a charter high school is approved, the real work begins for the Hamburg School District.
Members of the State Education Board Thursday approved the district's application, allowing Hamburg to restore high school classes under a career academy format. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says work on hiring instructors will now begin for the school, which begins in the 2022-23 school year. While saying the plan is basically the same as that rejected by state board members in two previous applications, Wells says certain factors led to its acceptance this time around.
"The state board members commented on our last attempt that they were concerned that if the high school failed, the whole system would fail," said Wells. "Then, they would have to close us like they did Farragut. And, they didn't really have an avenue if it did fail. But, the charter school allows us to have a stand-alone charter school. If the charter school fails, it would still allow us to have a K-8. And, that weighed heavily on their decision this time."
Wells says trades are the main focus of the future school's programming.
"The curriculum is really based on those trades--carpentry, culinary arts, welding," he said. "We're working with several other colleges to do AA degrees while they're still in school. If a student wants to go to the university, we can help them get their AA degrees. So, this is very different."
Partners in the venture include Iowa Western Community College, Northwest Missouri State University, Tarkio Tech and numerous businesses. Wells says Marnie Simons Elementary School has the capacity to hold additional high school students attending the charter school--for now.
"These career academies are really based off site," said Wells. "We don't need a million-dollar building to run a construction trades program, because we're going to be out building houses. We do need some inside facilities for our welding, but our goal is to be building trailers, and be out in the workforce doing those. And, we have those community partners that have those facilities, so we don't have to invest millions of dollars to have that accomplished."
However, the superintendent says additional classrooms and a welding component will be necessary in the future. School officials are also exploring a fitness center and auditorium as part of the district's K-8 programming. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: