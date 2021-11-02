(Essex) -- Incumbent Nicole Wenstrand and newcomer Jeff Eshelman have secured spots on the Essex City Council.
Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office point to Eshelman as the top vote-getter for one of two at-large seats on the council. Eshelman received 152 votes, or 33.6%, compared to other challengers of Heather Thornton with 95 votes, or 21%, Dennis Gresham's 38 votes, or 8.4%, and Donald Olson's 18 votes, or 3.9%. Eshelman says he believes a key contributor to his victory is the emphasis on strengthening the partnerships with the Essex School District.
"That being in the trades and in education towards learning skills," Eshelman said. "College is great, but I just can't see, with the way students loans are nowadays, kids are coming out of high school, going into college, and coming out of college in debt, and they don't have a career in front of them, or they haven't made a choice. So, I could see a lot of benefit with the trades."
While familiar with trades and the partnerships with the school, Eshelman says he still has plenty of room to grow and learn of the large projects the city has begun undertaking.
"I don't know a lot about the water project and the sewer project that was going on, those are still questions that I'll bring up with the mayor, and with the team that is on the city council," Eshelman said.
Eshelman fills the seat vacated by former councilman, now newly elected Mayor Calvin Kinney.
Incumbent Wenstrand was just behind Eshelman in the voting receiving 149 votes, or 32.9%. Wenstrand says she hopes to continue to see infrastructure projects undertaken by the council continue.
"A lot of updating the infrastructure, you know water meters in the homes, and just kind of the stuff you don't see driving through town," Wenstrand said. "But the stuff that we need to get done, to make sure our town not survives, but continues to grow, and allows it to grow with the infrastructure."
Wenstrand says she is also a firm believer in strengthening partnerships with the school district and providing more room for businesses.
"I'm hoping to help the school continue to build a house, hopefully every year, or building something in the community, and help partner with the Essex Build, Inc again to help them get some lots," Wenstrand said. "I'd like to see in my next term, to maybe get another building put up in downtown or somewhere to maybe get another business into town."
Wenstrand will serve her second two-year term on the council, joining Eshelman and current council members Patti Gay, Betty Franks, and Sandy Correll.