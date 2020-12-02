(Des Moines) -- A state audit questions a KMAland agency's handling of donations.
State Auditor Rob Sand Tuesday released a report on a special investigation of the West Central Community Action Agency's Fremont and Mills County Outreach Centers from July 1st, 2017 to February 28th, 2019. The investigation was conducted as a result of concerns monetary donations collected at the centers were not properly deposited, and non-monetary donations were used for personal purposes rather than distributed to individuals in need of services. Sand reports the investigation identified $1,016 of donations received were not properly deposited at the agency's Harlan office from December, 2017 through February, 2019. However, Sand also reported more than $1,664 of donations were deposited with the agency's central office which were not supported by receipts from the centers during that same period. The investigation determined receipts were not prepared on a consistent basis at the centers, and it was not possible to determine if additional donations were not properly deposited.
Sand also reported that no one provided direct oversight of the Fremont and Mills Outreach Center's specialist, or ensured appropriate reports were prepared for each distribution of non-monetary donations received at the centers. As a result, it was not possible to determine if any non-monetary donations were improperly distributed.
Copies of the report have been filed with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Fremont County Attorney's Office and the Attorney General's office. A copy of the report is available from the state auditor's website.