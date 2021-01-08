(Clarinda) -- A Harlan-based non-profit that operates throughout southwest Iowa is recapping a busy year helping area families.
West Central Community Action -- which serves Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties -- provides a variety of self-sufficiency programs to families in need. WCCA Executive Director Wendy Mueller presented the organization's annual report to the Page County Board of Supervisors as part of their annual funding request. Mueller says perhaps the most well-known program operated by her group is head start in various school districts.
"We have head start, which promotes school readiness goals for children ages 3-5," said Mueller. "We did operate four head start classrooms in Page County located in Clarinda and Essex. Those are with school partnerships. They served a total of 16 children. We also have the early head start program, which provides support to low-income infants, toddlers and pregnant women and their families. We operate a home-based early head start program in Page County and that served a total of six children."
Mueller says WCCA also provides utility assistance for those who qualify. She says the amount of people helped with utility payments this year went up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had 570 households who received utility assistance for a total of almost $270,000," said Mueller. "We also provide ECIP -- or crisis payments -- which really help with disconnects, service continuity or we can also use it for furnace repair and replacement. We assisted 66 households for over $28,000. We also received CARES ECIP through the federal CARES program, which assisted an additional 33 households for almost $21,000."
Other programs include annual ratings of childcare facilities in the area, food assistance for childcare providers, energy efficiency improvements in older homes and senior employment training. Mueller says they are also able to offer rent or mortgage assistance.
"Clients needed to be at least 200% or below the federal poverty guideline," said Mueller. "They could qualify for up to three months of rent or mortgage assistance. We assisted 29 households for almost $40,000 with that fund."
As part of her report, Mueller says WCCA programs brought $974,000 to local vendors during the year. WCCA asked the supervisors for the same amount of funding as last fiscal year -- $3,500 -- which is contributed to assist with programming. No action was taken on the request, but it will be considered as the supervisors undertake the budgeting process over the next several weeks.