(Avoca) -- Officials for the West Fair in West Pottawattamie County have determined to make this year's 2020 County Fair a show and go format for safety.
“It was some tough decisions to make but it’s all for the safety of our 4-hers and their families,” County Youth Coordinator Jennifer Vincent said.
Fair officials determined it was still important to have a fair in one way or another as most exhibitors work hard and long on most of their projects. Events will begin starting on Saturday with the Cloverbud Pet Show and conclude with the goat show on Saturday the 25th.
“We’ve had to spread it out a little bit so that we were having one or two shows a day instead of having six or seven a day so that will kind of help everyone out a little bit,” Vincent said.
Complete schedule can be viewed below.