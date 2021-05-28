(Red Oak) -- Iowa's first confirmed case of West Nile virus in 2021 is from Montgomery County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday night that an older adult aged 61-80 years old contracted the virus. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.
West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and infected people may not experience any signs or symptoms. Minor symptoms like a fever or headache are common and extreme cases can cause inflammation of the brain. As mosquitoes begin to emerge this year, IDPH encourages the public to use insect repellent, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wear long-sleeved shirts and cover up all exposed skin and eliminate standing water near your home.
Last year, IDPH reported three cases of West Nile virus with no deaths.