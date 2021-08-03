(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1990 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 34-year-old Joshua Green of Hamburg was westbound on County Road 200 a mile east of Rock Port when it failed to stop at the stop sign with the intersection of Route Y. Green's vehicle struck the driver's side of a 1996 GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Harry Horton of Westboro, which was southbound on Route Y. Green's vehicle came to a controlled stop, while Horton's vehicle came to rest off the east side of Route Y.
Horton was taken by a private vehicle to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries.