(Shenandoah) — A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single vehicle rollover in Page County Monday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to a wreck around 12:15 p.m. in the 1100 block fo J64, approximately 10 miles south of Shenandoah. An investigation showed 38-year-old Travis Lee Kephart of Westboro was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup eastbound when he lost control, entered the north ditch, continued up a steep bank, struck several trees and rolled down the bank several times. Kephart was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.
He was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. The truck was considered a total loss and charges against Kephart are pending. The Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Fire Department, Coin Fire and Rescue and Page County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.