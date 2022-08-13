(Westboro) -- A Westboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Atchison County Saturday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 Cadillac Deville driven by 43-year-old Angela Orozco was westbound on Route C west of Q Avenue when the vehicle began travelling off the south side of the roadway. Authorities say Orozco then overcorrected, returned to the roadway, and ultimately travelled of the north side of the road. The Patrol says the vehicle then struck an embankment and came to rest facing southeast.
Authorities say Orozco suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. The Atchison County and Holt Ambulance District and the Westboro Fire Department assisted the Patrol at the scene.