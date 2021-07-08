(Atlantic) -- The Western Iowa Mutual Insurance Company is fresh off hosting their 33rd Annual Mutual Insurance Golf Benefit last month to help raise funds for local fire departments.
The best-ball tournament took place at the Nishna Valley Golf Club in Atlantic, Iowa back on June 28th. John Paul, and member of the insurance company's board of directors, speaking on the KMA Morning Show, said the tournament continued to provide much needed help to local first responders.
"This was held Monday the 28th of June, so we wrapped up our 33rd year and we got 22 fire departments that received benefits that were about $11,000 that were raised," Paul said.
Paul added the entry fees paid by the players and business sponsors were given directly to their local fire department of choosing.
Western Iowa Insurance company makes several donations to fire departments throughout the year, but Paul said historically the golf benefit has been a prominent force in their efforts.
"Historically, just from our golf benefit, not counting the $11,000 from this year, we're about $295,000 just from our benefit," Paul said. "Contributions for fire department runs, annual donations, we're over $806,000 for that."
Paul also spoke about the successful numbers of the Charles E. Lakin Teacher Award given away by the Charles E. Lakin Teacher Award Foundation, and the message behind it.
"It was all about the teachers that would make a difference in the lives of students," Paul said. "The teacher grants year to dat are $415,000 and the school grants year to date since 2008 to 2021 are $95,000."
The award was started up by Paul and Lakin back in 2008. Paul said the awards are given to the four teachers and their school district in the amounts of $10,000 and $2,500 each year.