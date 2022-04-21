(Glenwood) -- Another portion of Mills County will soon have access to fiber-optic broadband services.
Western Iowa Networks announced Thursday as part of a public-private partnership with Mills County, an area just north of Glenwood has been mapped out for services, including portions of Ellington and Gaston Avenues and 230th and 237th Streets. The map also includes an area just east of 221st Street. Wes Treadway is Marketing and Sales Manager for Western Iowa Networks. In a previous interview with KMA News, Treadway says WIN is expanding into several parts of western Iowa.
"We'll also be constructing fiber optics into almost all of the rural areas of Mills County, as well as small portions of Pottawattamie and Fremont counties," said Treadway. "If your address doesn't appear on our list that's being constructed, don't be discouraged. We're always looking for other opportunities to expand our fiber network. We encourage you to still go out to our website and express your interest. That way we can get ahold of you if we are able to expand."
Construction of the project will begin shortly after completing the Loess Hills fiberhood projects in the summer, and a more accurate timeline will be posted on the Status of Fiberhoods page when it becomes available.
The project is anticipated to bring speeds of 100, 500, and one gigabit per second and phone to the area and WIN will be offering construction of a fiber drop to the home at no cost. Free installation will also be included for those who register before the project's construction is completed. To sign up, visit westianet.com or call or text 712-775-2946.