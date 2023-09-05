(Malvern) -- Efforts to improve child care in the East Mills School District received another significant fundraising boost.
Recently, East Mills Child Care Solutions announced they had received a $100,000 donation from Western Iowa Networks, with the dollars going towards renovating a former nursing home in Malvern into the Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills at 905 North 2nd Avenue. Meagan Schnoor is the organization's president. Schnoor tells KMA News they were excited to receive another large donation and be part of Western Iowa Networks' regional investment.
"Western Iowa Networks has invested so much in our communities--right now they're on the ground bringing new internet services to the community of Malvern and I live in rural Hastings and now have high-speed internet and it's so exciting," said Schnoor. "You can tell that they feel like the communities that they are in they also wanting to be investing in and a part of."
EMCCS has also received a $400,000 donation from Malvern Bank and a $1 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, which Schnoor adds puts them at nearly 48% of their $5.3 million goal. Plans call for the nursing home to be converted into a roughly 18,000-square-foot facility, including 12 classrooms for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers--enough for up to 120-to-150 children. As they wrap up the design phase, Schnoor adds they will also do an independent cost estimate.
"Just to make sure that is still our goal, the $5.3 million, and we think we'll be coming in pretty close to that," she said. "That cost includes renovation of the existing nursing home as well as an addition of a multi-purpose space so that the kiddos that go to our child care have a plan to run in the winter."
She adds that they plan to open donations up to the public once they have reached 60% of their fundraising goal. In the meantime, Schnoor says they continue to reach out to businesses and community groups in and around the county, where several community residents commute for work. More recently, Schnoor says they also received over $2,400 from the Mills County Democrats, who held a silent auction at Classic Cafe.
"I thought that was a really unique idea, because instead of just cutting us a check, they opened it up to the community, gave us a little press, raised awareness of the project, and got folks involved who otherwise wouldn't have been," Schnoor explained. "People donated, people bid, and people provided free-will donations."
Currently, Schnoor says the East Mills district does not have before and after-school child care, summer child care, or three-year preschool. She adds the plan is to provide up to 150 children with similar services.
"We want to help families and provide them with quality and reliable child care and help employers by maybe opening up a new set of workers that can enter the workforce," Schnoor emphasized. "This is just a community effort and we want our kids in safe spaces."
She adds they eventually hope to hire 25 to 30 individuals to work at the facility. Plans call for opening the child care center in the fall of 2024 when the East Mills Junior-Senior High School's renovation and expansion project is also scheduled for completion.