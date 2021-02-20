(Breda) – More broadband internet improvements are coming to Mills County.
Western Iowa Networks recently announced additional fiber optics construction projects in Mills County for 2021 and 2022. Customers have been signing up for fiber optic services within the previously announced Glenwood CARES area for a few months now. This project was made possible by funds that were made available under the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program and the U.S. Department of Treasury’s CARES Act, the goal of which is to bring reliable broadband to those areas deemed as unserved or underserved.
A public/private partnership between WIN and Mills County is now making it possible to construct around 40 miles of fiber optics just to the north and east of Glenwood. The construction of this network will include Mineola and Silver City. This includes nearly 500 addresses in areas along 250th Street between Highway 34 and Mineola, Gaston Avenue between 245th Street and 248th Street, Barrus Road between Mineola and 287th Street and 287th Street between Gaston Avenue and Barrus Road. This will also include an area just to the east of Glenwood including addresses along parts of 245th Street, Ingrum Avenue, 250th Street, Kidd Road as well as all of Inglewood Lane. Construction of this network is slated to begin in the summer of 2021 with installs in late 2021 into early 2022.
WIN was also a recipient of a grant through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program through the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) which will make it possible to construct a fiber optic network in an area within the Loess Hills outlined in the orange area on the map below. This means fiber optic services will be available to nearly 350 additional homes and businesses. Construction of this network is slated to begin in late 2021/early 2022 with service installs beginning before the end of 2022.
A map of WIN's planned expansion is available here:
In a December interview with KMA News, WIN CEO Jeff Roiland says the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the necessity of high-speed, high-capacity broadband.
"We've seen the demand for broadband more than we've ever seen it before with increases in need and demand just at the user level of almost 30-40% compared to what they typically had used," said Roiland.
Aside from the demand for high-speed broadband in homes, Roiland says fiber provides necessary infrastructure for attracting new businesses and retaining current businesses. He says WIN continues to work with the Mills County Economic Development Board to ensure broadband needs are met for businesses.
"Having high-speed fiber and broadband services in that area and being able to serve those new businesses is critical," said Roiland. "It's either you have it or you don't. It's getting more and more important that any county or city or municipality that needs to have that competitive edge to fight for that new business."
Residents in the outlined areas can sign up for fiber optic services online at www.westianet.com or by calling 888-508-2946.