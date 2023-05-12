Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.