(Glenwood) -- One broadband developer is hoping to expand fiber optics into the city of Glenwood next year.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors met with Chris Nieland, director of operations for Western Iowa Networks, to discuss future broadband efforts in the county. Recent broadband expansion projects in the county have served the majority of Mills County's cities. However, Nieland says Glenwood remains unserved. Thus, he informed the board that they propose running trunk lines up to service cabinets in town with an intended start date in 2024.
"There's seven service cabinets in town that would allow us to be able to provide service to these remaining areas -- but they're not set yet today," said Nieland. "So, what we're proposing possibly is if we can look at amending our current agreement that we have or new arrangements, whatever that may be, to get fiber to each of these cabinets and then we'd build distribution off those to the homes based on their interest."
He says early estimates place the initial trunk line project at roughly $500,000, which, similar to previous agreements, the county could front and be paid back by Western Iowa Networks over a period of time.
Once they set up the seven service cabinets, Nieland says they will begin advertising the service and expanding off the cabinets, prioritizing the areas of highest demand. He adds that the project would bring fiber to an area that is often hard to get to since cities or towns often aren't eligible for several grants or aid programs due to other internet services in town.
"It would get us to the downtown businesses, we'd get to the far northwest corner, and I know that there's new housing developments coming into town that Hughes has got up on the northwest side of town," Nieland emphasized. "Then we'd get up to some of the areas to the north that we've already served."
However, Supervisors Chair Lonnie Mayberry says he would want Western Iowa Networks to pay back as much of the total $500,000 as possible. While acknowledging they're not trying to make a profit, Mayberry says half a million dollars is a big ask, and they'd like to at least "get their money back."
"The money, that if we do this and spend it on this, we'd at least like to be able to plan and have the money put back into whatever we're planning on doing with it now that we're not going to spend it on this time," said Mayberry.
Mayberry added simply extending the pay-back period could help increase the total amount the company gives back to the county. Nonetheless, Supervisor Richard Crouch says fiber optics have become a significant selling point for people to come to the city and county, particularly with their rural location near the Omaha metro area.
"We're not looking at making huge dollars off of this, but it sure would help the county and selling your county that you can say 'we're fiber optic sound and we have it available everywhere for people,'" said Crouch. "That makes a difference when it comes down to people or businesses coming to town."
With the services being provided to Glenwood specifically, Mayberry says he would also like to see the city help out on the project. Nieland says he would coordinate further with his company and also city representatives to potentially have a draft of an agreement within the next few weeks.