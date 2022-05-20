(Des Moines) -- The latest U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa is pleased with the relations between different levels of enforcement in Iowa and confident in the state's justice system's future.
That was the message from U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal following a ceremony in Glenwood Monday recognizing the Mills County Attorney's Office's Victim Witness Coordinator Sarah McGinnis for Excellence in Victim Services. Westphal was appointed to his current position in November 2021 by Attorney General Merrick Garland after serving the same district as acting U.S. Attorney since January 2021 and an assistant U.S. Attorney since June 1997. Over the years, Westphal says he has been pleased with the collaborative efforts between the state's different levels of law enforcement.
"we do have from both the local level and the state level, and our federal agencies, have a good historical positive relationship," said Westphal. "Cases aren't just federal or state, they're actually where the most beneficial place is to file a case. It also comes from the people in Iowa -- the people in Iowa have a strong sense of core values."
Westphal says that collaboration is evident in the Council Bluffs branch, which has recently seen an increase in federal firearm offenses. However, Westphal says his office works carefully to determine which firearm cases are taken to the federal level.
"We're not getting the people that just possess it, they're usually possessing and some way they create some aggravating danger to the community," said Westphal. "So we have a relationship with them -- like the county attorney's office will take certain offenses, we'll take others, and locals will refer us to the people that seem to be the most violent problems in there communities."
Westphal says the type of aggravating factors leading to federal court can vary.
"Either how they've used the firearm -- displayed it or shot it -- or used it to threaten people, or their criminal history," said Westphal. "If they have a history of violence, a history of other violent felony convictions, and those are the types of people that we're seeing on a more common basis, including here."
In addition to firearms, Westphal says the Council Bluffs branch has also recently prosecuted a fair amount of child exploitation cases, most of which carry a heavy sentence.
"Production, receipt, (and) possession of child pornography federally carry a pretty substantial penalty," said Westphal. "Receipt of child pornography can carry a mandatory minimum of five (years), and production of child pornography can carry a higher sentence. Certainly with the advances of technology, social media, and electronic devices, it makes it more prevalent than it did in the past."
While his office focuses primarily on violent crimes, Westphal says there has been an increase in both heroin and fentanyl cases as well as methamphetamine in drug trafficking cases. However, Westphal says the strong collaboration between agencies and citizen participation gives him confidence in the state's justice system moving forward.