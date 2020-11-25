(Clarinda) -- One person suffered possible injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Page County Tuesday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says a 2019 Isuzu truck driven by 57-year-old Corey A. Cloyed of Omaha was northbound in the 2200 block of Maple Avenue when he lost control on a wet surface while entering a curve at the intersection with 220th Street. After striking a road sign, the vehicle entered the north ditch halfway into the curve, then rolled on its side before coming to rest in the ditch.
Cloyed exited the vehicle after a passerby broke out a window with a piece of metal. Cloyed refused treatment at the scene. Clarinda Ambulance Service and the Clarinda Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.