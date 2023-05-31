(Kennedy Space Center) -- Chalk up another space mission for legendary KMAland Astronaut Peggy Whitson.
Flight controllers celebrated the return of Axiom 2, which splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast after 10 p.m. CDT. Whitson and three crew members-- pilot John Shoffner and Saudi Arabian Astronauts Ali Alquarni and Rayyanah Barnawi--completed a 10-day private space mission aboard the International Space Station. During the mission, the crew completed more than 20 experiments, including some STEM-related activities. SpaceX officials welcomed Whitson and the crew after the crew dragon's splashdown.
"SpaceX, we would like to tell you that was a phenomenal ride," said Whitson following splashdown. "We really enjoyed all of it. You're the best."
With the AX-2 mission complete, the Beaconsfield, Iowa native added to her U.S. record for time spent in space, with 674 days. Flying as an employee of Axiom Space, she was the first female commander of a private space mission. Axiom's eventual goal is to place a commercial space station into orbit, with the first module planned for a 2025 launch.