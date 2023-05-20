(Cape Canaveral) -- Legendary Iowa Astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson and three other crew members are ready for a private mission into space.
NASA officials say the weather looks favorable for Sunday's planned launch of Axiom 2 to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. CDT from the Kennedy Space Center. Whitson, pilot John Shoffner and government-sponsored Saudi Arabian Astronauts Ali Alquarni and Rayyanah Barnawi will fly aboard a SpaceX crew dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket, and dock with the International Space Station a day later. Speaking at a pre-launch press conference, Whitson says last minute preparations have kept her and her crew busy.
'"In the week-and-a-half we've been here, we've been training a lot," said Whitson, "just refreshers, reviewing procedures, again, reviewing timelines. So, we really feel like we're prepared to go."
Once aboard the ISS, Whitson and the AX 2 team plan more than 20 scientific experiments.
"I'm really personally excited about some of the life sciences and the bioengineering ones, in particular," she said. "But, we have a lot of outreach. We really want to encourage to do science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). So, we have a lot of objectives to try to demonstrate things, show young people things."
It's the fourth space mission for Whitson, who is the first female commander of a private space mission. A Beaconsfield, Iowa native, Whitson holds the record among American astronauts and women for the number of days in space, with 665. She also holds the record for most spacewalks by a woman, with 10. Whitson says she's shared some of her experiences with the rest of her crew.
"I have shared a long, long list of what we're going to do, what we're not going to do, how we're going to do things," said Whitson, "the whys behind all of those, because there's so many lessons learned after being up in space for 665 days. I've got one or two lessons I've maybe learned the hard way. I'm trying to save them some time, because our mission is relatively short, and we want to make sure we get the most out of every one of those days."
Axiom 2 is the second private mission for the company, which plans to build its own space station within the next two years. NASA is among those livestreaming the Axiom 2 launch. The link to NASA's YouTube channel is available here.