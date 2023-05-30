(Undated) -- KMAland native Peggy Whitson's fourth space mission is coming to a close.
The SpaceX crew dragon carrying Whitson and her Axiom 2 crew successfully undocked with the International Space Station shortly after 10 a.m. CDT Monday. Axiom's departure marks the end of a 10-day private mission, in which the crew conducted more than 20 experiments, as well as STEM-related activities with school children across the U.S. In an emotional farewell on Monday, Whitson thanked the Expedition 69 crew aboard the ISS for their support during the AX-2 mission.
"This crew has been amazing--this Expedition 69 crew," said a tearful Whitson. "They have welcomed us here with hospitality and warmth. It's been somewhat overwhelming. These guys, they welcomed us on board, and they've helped us a lot. They've also just been so courteous, and kind, and we really appreciate all of that.
"We felt all of that while we were here. Thank you--and I will be back," she added.
A native of Beaconsfield, Iowa, Whitson and three crews members are scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast sometime after 10 p.m. central Monday--weather permitting.