(International Space Station) -- KMAland once again has a presence aboard the International Space Station.
Following a successful docking, Dr. Peggy Whitson and her Axiom 2 crew crawled through the space station's hatch, joining the seven astronauts and cosmonauts already aboard. The SpaceX crew dragon capsule docked with the ISS shortly after 8 a.m. central time Monday.
"We really appreciated riding with SpaceX," said Whitson, following docking. "That was a lovely riding. As I mentioned, it was the softest docking I ever felt. Very well done. Thanks to everyone for getting us this far."
During official welcoming ceremonies following the docking, Whitson reflected on the smooth journey to the ISS following Sunday afternoon's launch from the Kennedy Space Center.
"It was a great launch, a great ride," she said. "We had a lot of fun on the way up. We're really excited to get a lot of work done up here."
Making her fourth visit to the space station, Whitson says she feels right at home.
"Personally, it does feel like home," said Whitson. "You might need some help for a while--I can help you with some of these things. It's a lot of fun to be here, and to see this place again. It means so much to me. It actually brings people together just by being here."
Ringgold County native Whitson and Axiom's three crew members will conduct more than 20 scientific experiments during their 10-day mission, including some STEM-related education exercises. Whitson's fourth mission will add to her U.S. record for most number of days in space, which stood at 665 prior to this mission.