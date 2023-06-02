(Undated) -- One of KMAland's legendary space explorers is reflecting on her latest mission.
Beaconsfield, Iowa native Dr. Peggy Whitson joined her fellow Axiom 2 crew members in looking back at their private mission in a press conference late Thursday afternoon. The SpaceX crew dragon capsule carrying Whitson and three crew members splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast late Tuesday evening following a 10-day mission aboard the International Space Station. It was Whitson's fourth space mission--and third aboard a different space vehicle. Whitson says the Falcon 9 rocket's boost at liftoff felt different from launches aboard the Space Station and the Russian Soyuz spaceship.
"The feeling of those forces, I think, was impressive," said Whitson. "It was aboard 4 1/2 G's during the second stage, as we were accelerating. I always thought it was interesting when you get to 200 kilometers, and then you change your attitude, and just increase the speed, getting up there really fast--6,000 meters per second. It's just amazing going from zero to 6,000 meters per second. It's just a phenomenal feeling."
While it was her third stay aboard the ISS, Whitson says new equipment and a large crew made floating in space a challenge.
"You have to find where all the new cable traps are, and everything," she said. "You have to learn some of those things. And, with that many people aboard, you couldn't go as fast. Like, when there was only two or three people aboard, it was pretty easy because you could zip around the corners. There was very few odds that would bang into somebody, and stuff."
Eleven astronauts and cosmonauts--including members of Expedition 69--were aboard the station at one time following AX-2's arrival. Whitson, who is now a private astronaut, was asked whether she's ready for her next mission.
"Yep, I'm ready--let's go!" said Whitson, laughing. "Especially if I can have a crew that's great as this one."
Private astronaut John Shoffner and Saudi Arabian Astronauts Ali Alquarni and Rayyanah Barnawi joined Whitson aboard Axiom 2, which conducted more than 20 experiments in space. With her fourth mission completed, Whitson's U.S. space endurance record stands at 674 days.