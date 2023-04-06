(Undated) -- One of KMAland's legendary figures looks to add to her illustrious space career next month.
Beaconsfield native Dr. Peggy Whitson returns to space next month as the first female commander of a private space mission. Axiom 2 is slated to launch from the Kennedy Space Center at 9:43 p.m. CDT May 8th. Flying aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, Whitson and three other astronauts will dock with the International Space Station for a 10-day mission. A veteran of three space missions, Whitson holds the record among American astronauts and women for the number of days in space, with 665. She served as the first female commander of the International Space Station, and the only woman to serve as an ISS commander twice. She also holds the record for most spacewalks by a woman, with 10. Speaking at a press conference late Thursday morning, Whitson says she and her crew have spent months training for the mission at various locations.
"We've trained at NASA, SpaceX," said Whitson. "We've also trained with the European Space Agency, and the Japanese Space Agency. We've done centrifuge training, zero-g flights, outdoor and confined environment flights for team building. So, I really feel that prepared us very well."
Whitson says the crew plans more than 20 different experiments aboard the space station, including those related to science, outreach and commercial activities.
"Everything from tumorgenensis--which is going to help us predict and prevent cancers with this knowledge we can gain from doing these studies in microgravity," she said, "all the way to the technology demonstrations that we hope to build and use as part of Axiom's station in the future."
One particular experiment intrigues Whitson.
"One of the investigations I'm most interested in is an in-space manufacturing investigation," said Whitson, "looking at how microgravity affects nanoparticle assembly of potential development of cartilage. I don't know about everybody in the audience, but my knees could use a little bit of that extra matrix."
Other crew members are Pilot John Shoffner of Knoxville, Tennessee and two Saudi Arabian astronauts. Axiom plans to launch the first module of its commercial space station in 2025.