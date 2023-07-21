(Undated) -- KMAland astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson is still adjusting to earth's gravity following her latest space mission.
The Beaconsfield, Iowa native reflected on her fourth flight in her illustrious career in an interview with Norah O'Donnell on CBS' "Person to Person" this week. Back in May, Whitson and three astronauts flew to the International Space Station as part of the private Axiom 2 mission. Whitson says the toughest part about the flight is readjusting to earth following the 10-day mission. She says it's similar to what some astronauts experience while in orbit.
"Some people when they go into space, and they're floating all of a sudden, it's like being in a swimming pool of air," said Whitson. "You're floating, and it doesn't take anything to move around. That makes some people nauseous, or feel what we call Space Adaptation Syndrome--a very technical term for making you not feel very good, initially."
Whitson retired from NASA in 2018, only to join Axiom, which plans to build a commercial space station beginning as early as 2025. Whitson says Axiom's missions mark a change, as private, commercial entities take the lead from governments in space efforts.
"Commercial entities have always existed," she said. "But now, they are providing some of the leadership and taking ownership in getting satellites to orbit, or people to orbit. Axiom Space's mission is to be a replacement to the International Space Station. As you know, it's been up there over 20 years now, and they're planning to retire it. We plan to step in hope to seamlessly continue a space station program."
One of Axiom's goals is to increase access to space for all countries, plus scientists and universities. Additionally, Whitson hopes the company will expand on some of the medical experiments conducted in her latest mission, including cancer research.
"We were looking at potential ways to treat different types of cancer," said Whitson. "We had colorectal cancer and breast cancers. We really feel like those research objectives are going to develop medical therapies here on the ground. We're really excited to hear about the details of the research."
With her latest flight, Whitson increased her U.S. record for most time spent in space, with 675 days. There's a link to the CBS "Person to Person" interview with Peggy Whitson here: