(Sidney) -- Cleanup operations and damage assessments are in order across KMAland following Sunday night's severe storms.
A cold front ushered in a strong storm cell, packing high winds and heavy rainfall across the region. Fremont County was among those areas hit by the storm.
"The wind just kept blowing in circles," said Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, describing the storm's entrance into the county. "It was a terrible wind."
Wind gusts exceeding 60 mph swept through the county, leaving significant damage in its wake.
"We had several trees down, and some crop damage, and that," said Aistrope. "We didn't have a lot of building damage, so we were lucky. Just north of Tabor, there was a bin down in the road. Highway 275 was closed for about four hours so that they could get repair power lines, and get that bin out of the road."
The Iowa Department of Transportation reports Highway 275 was reopened north of Tabor. Highway 48 between Shenandoah and Essex was blocked in both directions due to downed power lines. Traffic was detoured up using Highways 59 and 34. DOT officials say the highway was reopened late Monday morning.
Significant storm damage is also reported in Red Oak, where several trees were knocked. Meanwhile, MidAmerican crews were still working Monday morning to restore power in areas impacted by the storm. The MidAmerican outage map is available here.
In addition, KMA News is seeking photos from Sunday night's storm damage. Photos can be sent in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.