(Undated) -- Wind damage and heavy rainfall were the dominant features of severe storms rolling through KMAland Thursday evening.
Storm warnings were issued across a wide cross section of the area. One storm cell generated a tornado that touched down a mile northeast of Prescott in Adams County at around 6:30 p.m. Further information on the tornado has been been released. Southeast Nebraska was another hotspot for storm activity. High winds made for significant tree damage in communities such as Nemaha Village and Nebraska City. Otoe County Emergency Management Coordinator Gregg Gobel tells KMA News trees were down all over Nebraska City.
"In Nebraska City specifically, we've had a couple large trees that have been toppled or rooted," said Gobel, "meaning the roots actually came up out of the ground. Several of those large trees have fallen on top of automobiles, unfortunately. So, there's extensive car damage, and a little bit of structure damage that the upper areas of the trees fell on."
Social media reports also indicated a row of railcars were knocked over near Nebraska City. Flash flood warnings were numerous across southeast Nebraska, with rainfall ranging from 3-to-6 inches across the region. Gobel witnessed the torrential rainfall first hand while following the storm as it moved west across the country into Nebraska City.
"Coming through Palmyra, Unadilla, Syracuse and Dunbar--staying along that Highway 2 corridor--pretty much every mile had standing or running water in the roadway ditches," he said. "There was a lot of standing or running water in the roadway ditches. There was a lot of farm fields that had running water, or standing or pooled water in the fields. Once the rain subsided, give it a good 20-to-30 minutes, a lot of those area were able to drain out on their own. But, it was still a significant amount of water standing for a short amount of time."
Gobel says it's too soon to tell the rain's impact on area crops.
"Obviously, the standing water does not do the crops well," said Gobel. "Fortunately, it didn't stand very long, but there's a lot of areas where you can see the erosion, where the loose soil and the new crops just didn't have what it took to hold the soil in place. So, the water moved a lot of that out."
Fremont County was next in line for severe storm activity. Trees were reported down in Riverton and Farragut. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius described the storm as it entered Sidney.
"It was raining hard enough that I couldn't see across the street from my house at one point," said Crecelius. "I was concerned about some trees here in town that might not have withstood the wind. But, from what I know right now, there has not been any damage reported to me here in Sidney. The only damage I'm aware of right now is in the Farragut and Riverton areas."
High winds also knocked out power in Fremont County. About 2,200 MidAmerican Energy customers were without electricity at one point Thursday evening. Storm cells also penetrated Atchison County. Winds gusting at up to 60 miles were reported in northern portions of Tarkio. However, Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley says no damage was reported in her county. More information on the power outages is available from the MidAmerican Energy outage map.
