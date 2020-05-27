(Lincoln) -- Like they do every year, the Nebraska Arboretum will celebrate Wildflower Week in early June.
Karma Larsen from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum says this year's Wildflower Week is a little different because of concerns over COVID-19.
"This year, it's kind of a do-it-yourself Wildflower Week," Larsen said. "But as most think about how we first came to love wild places or enjoy wildflowers, it's probably something we came to on our own outside of an event."
Larsen adds this upcoming Wildflower Week could allow for some reflection as well.
"It's a good year to think about how you came to a love of wildflowers or the first one you saw," Larsen said. "This year, we all need restoration, and there's nothing like wild places or gardens for that."
Larsen encourages individuals wishing to participate in Wildflower Week to utilize Nebraska's arboretums and parks.
"Nebraska has incredible parks and places to visit," Larsen said. "And almost any of those places you can see wildflowers."
Larsen highlights Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha, Spring Creek Prairie in Lincoln and Brownville as places where wildflowers can be viewed.
Anyone wishing for information regarding Wildflower Week can visit plantnebraska.org.
Larsen made her comments on Tuesday's "KMA Morning Show". The complete interview can be heard below.