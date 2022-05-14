Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.