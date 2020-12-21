(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces more than 11 years in prison following a federal meth conviction.
Forty-eight year-old James Michael Willet was sentenced last Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 135 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Willet was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term, and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Willet pleaded guilty in August, 2019 in connection with a Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigation on Willet and other co-conspirators for distributing meth in the Council Bluffs area. Staff at an Omaha hotel contacted law enforcement in November of last year after an employee observed drugs in a room where Willet had been staying. Law enforcement searched the room and located meth, fentanyl and marijuana.
Council Bluffs and Omaha Police, the Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.