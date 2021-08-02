(Shenandoah) -- This week is the last for what Shenandoah's park and recreation director called "a perfect pool year."
Sunday, August 8th is the final day of operations for the Wilson Aquatic Center's 2021 season. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer attributed the early ending date to staff availability, as the new school year approaches.
"The hardest part with staffing is always the different times that kids go back to school, or start camp," said Tiemeyer. “It just makes the availability of lifeguards really tough. We had a great season this year, just as we do every year. Just towards the end of it, as well. So, you have to look at the overall usage as well, so."
Though the statistics aren't available, Tiemeyer says attendance improved over last year's season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.
"Things were a little bit different last year," he said. "We had to start quite a bit later. I would say our day-to-day attendance is even up from last year. I'm still waiting to see the final numbers even after we close up this week. But, it seemed like it was just a regular year. It was good to see."
Tiemeyer says this summer's weather--especially the heat wave the past two weeks--helped drive the increased attendance.
"I don't think we could have asked for any better weather for an actual pool season," said Tiemeyer. "We didn't have a lot of daytime or early-morning storms. It was hot and dry early, having set up and all of our start-up (activities)--either mechanically, or even just filling the pool. It really helped out. We didn't have any hindrance in any of that. It was actually just the perfect pool year in terms of weather."
Wrapping up this season's activities is the pool's traditional Doggie Dip taking place the evenings of August 13th and 14th. Tiemeyer says it's an opportunity for dogs to take a swim for a great cause.
"We partner with People for Paws," he said. "They get the majority of the proceeds, if not all of them. Basically, bring your dog down. It's on lease to get in. Then after that, bring some tennis balls. Dogs are just going to chase through the water, playing off to the sides. It's a lot of fun. It's something I'm really proud that this community is able to do. It's for a great cause, as well."
More information on the Doggie Dip and other pool activities is available from the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Department's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer here: