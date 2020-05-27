(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s outdoor municipal swimming pool WILL open this summer—albeit for a short season.
In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Shenandoah’s Park and Recreation Department announced that the Wilson Aquatic Center will open for the 2020 swimming season June 18th. Officials say the opening date was provided by Governor Kim Reynolds on when the current proclamation is lifted for regular swimming activity. Reynolds allowed public pools to reopen last Friday for lap swimming and swim lessons only.
With the regular season shorted by a nearly a month, park and rec officials will announce how pool passes are structured at a later date. Officials say strict guidelines will be followed once the pool reopens.
Park and rec officials also announced that Shenandoah’s Community Fitness Center will reopen Monday at 9 a.m. under guidance provided by City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen and the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Legal Aid. In addition, summer programs such as T-ball for JK-3rd grade boys and girls, tennis camp and golf camp will still be held, with changes.
Wednesday night's announcements following the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Board's meeting. More information is available on the parks and rec department’s Facebook page.