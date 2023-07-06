(Red Oak) -- A trio of upcoming camps in Red Oak hopes to grow the next generation of theater talent in southwest Iowa.
The Wilson Performing Arts Center to a series of camps aimed towards young performers through the rest of July and into early August. Val Zane is executive director of the Wilson. She says the first camp runs from July 10th-14th and is geared towards 7th-12th graders.
"It's directed by Becca Jackson-York," said Zane. "She's directed a few things here and lots of things in Omaha. She has a lot of experience in all of these triple-threat things. She's very advanced. It's going to be fun as well. I don't want to make it sound like it's all work for them. They're going to learn a lot and do a lot of things. There's going to be a performance at the end. They are going to focus on their skills. A lot of our people from our tween camps will graduate into the teen camp next year for those kids. You start out having all the fun and learning all the basics, and then you go on to really, really knocking it out of the park."
From July 24th-28th, the focus turns to a tween camp for 1st-6th graders. Zane says the camp will emphasize fun and learning, as well as a robust introduction to all things theater.
"You're going to learn about lighting and sound, you're going to learn about costuming, hair, makeup, design and also theater etiquette -- like the difference between stage right and stage left," said Zane. "At the same time, it's all about friendship and fun too. These kids are going to make new friends, and they're going to bond with friends that they already have because they're involved and interested in all the same things."
Finally, the facility will host a special needs theater camp for ages 13 and up July 31st-August 4th. Zane says the camp is designed to allow participants to explore their imaginations.
"It's all about inclusion and making sure that everyone has a right to be able to use the theater and use their imaginations and creativity," said Zane. "In this camp, we're asking all the individuals who are coming to tell us about all their favorite TV characters and their favorite books. We're making the camp all about them. So we're actually writing a script for them. The camp is going to be all about them really diving deep into their imaginations and just becoming super heroes, if you will."
Registration for the teen and tween camps is $200 per participant, while the special needs camp is free. For more information on any of the camps or to register, contact Zane at (712) 623-3135. Zane was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.