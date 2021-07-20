(Red Oak) -- The Wilson Performing Arts Center is gearing up to host their sixth annual Broadway Advantage Musical Theatre Camp.
Kara Sherman, Wilson Performing Arts Center executive director, said the weeklong event will begin Saturday and continue all the way through Friday, July 30th, with two live performances on Saturday, July 31st at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This year's camp will feature two special guests and instructors. Iowa natives, Kelli James and Steven Applegate will return for their sixth year to provide over 30 kids with the opportunity to learn about Broadway. Sherman gave the overall experience participants should expect and how they tie in their own performance at the end.
"They basically learn how to be a Broadway singer, what’s it like to audition for Broadway, how to prepare music, what kind of music they should prepare for Broadway auditions," Sherman said. “Then in the whole process of learning how to become better singers, we actually put together a show ourselves.”
Sherman says the kids attending the camp will be taught not only how to use their voices but also how to take care of their voices as well as their bodies.
“They do lots of different vocal exercises, you know how to use their voice appropriately, but also their body, (and) making healthy choices,” Sherman said.
In order to provide the kids with what Sherman calls the "triple-threat in musical theater," on top of the focus on singing and acting improvements, Paloma Powers will also return to provide dancing instruction.
However, Sherman says the camp will also provide participants with a glimpse to the logistical side of Broadway including how to find an agent or how to audition for colleges.
“They talk about what it’s like to get an agent and work with the union, because if you’re in New York City you have to become part of a union if you become an equity actor,” Sherman said. “They talk about auditioning for colleges, if you’re interested in auditioning for a music program at one of the top colleges in the county.”
This year, the advantage will also host an adult masterclass for musicians and actors beyond their college years wishing to gain knowledge of the Broadway scene on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
For students who may not have been able to afford the theater camp, the Tyler Foss Project was created to help make sure students were able to have access to the resources necessary to kickstart a career in theater.
For those interested in the theater camp, there are spots still available for students ranging from nine years old to college students. Interested students or their parents can call the Wilson Performing Arts Center at 712-623-3135 to book their spot before Friday morning.