(Atlantic) -- Western Iowa Mutual Insurance saw another successful year for their highly-anticipated fundraiser.
The group's 34th Annual Mutual Insurance Golf Benefit was held in late June at the Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic. Over 30 teams participated in the four-player, "best shot" outing. Recapping the event on the KMA "Morning Show," John Paul of Western Iowa Mutual Insurance says they couldn't have asked for a better day.
"The weather was good," said Paul. "We had, believe it or not, near-perfect weather conditions. We usually cap it out at 36 teams maximum. We start at 8:30 in the morning, that way we can beat the heat in the afternoon and get out and get it done."
Along with an overall grand prize of $300 to the winning team, participants had the chance to take home one of the additional hole prizes given out.
The golf benefit is one of the main fundraising events that WIMI hosts. All of the money raised during the day goes back into supporting local fire departments. To date, WIMI has historically been able to raise nearly $830,000 for area stations through annual donations. Paul says it's just one way they can give back to those who do so much.
"It's been a great event, and we've been pleased to sponsor that for fire departments for 34 years," said Paul. "This started back with IMT a long time ago, and then we carried it forward. We just want to continue to support local fire departments and smaller communities."
Paul mentions that this year's event saw 19 different fire departments supported.
If you're interested in joining the golf benefit next year, information will be sent out near the start of May. You can hear the full interview with John Paul below.