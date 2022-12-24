(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
KMAland counties impacted include Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in Iowa. Expect very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.