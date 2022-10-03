(Clarinda) -- A motion to intervene and subsequent resistance have been filed in a Page County lawsuit regarding wind energy regulations.
Court records indicate lawyers representing "Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC" filed a motion to intervene late last month and requested an emergency hearing for that intervention Thursday in a lawsuit filed by a group of Page County residents against Page County and the board of supervisors. However, that was quickly followed by resistance against both propositions and an emergency temporary restraining order against the defendants by Shearer Law Office Lawyer Shawn Shearer, co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. Shearer tells KMA News they filed the resistance due to no allegations against "Shenandoah Hills" or Invenergy -- the project developer. Instead, all accusations are directed at government actors.
"The board of supervisors, the county itself, the individual board members, the county attorney, the county zoning administrator, and all the remedies that we're seeking in the petition is for them to be ordered to comply with the law applicable to county governance," said Shearer. "We're not making any allegations that 'Shenandoah Hills' or Invenergy have an interest in."
Shearer adds multiple steps still need to take place between the county and Invenergy before the project can begin, including road use and decommissioning agreements, furthering their distance from being directly involved in the case. While the Iowa Rules of Civil Procedure allow third parties with a legitimate interest to intervene, Shearer says this is another case of Invenergy attempting to "put the cart before the horse."
Lawyer Theodore Sporer, who also serves as co-counsel for the resident group, says the emergency restraining order was forced upon them after the board furthered discussions on the project following the initial court petition.
"Basically, we just want the county to stop and everything to be frozen," said Sporer. "So, when they started acting after the lawsuit was served on them, it became apparent they were not going to be deterred by even the existence of a lawsuit and their plan was to bulldoze ahead."
Additionally, Shearer and his co-counsel Theodore Sporer have filed an exhibit with their temporary restraining order against the intervenors -- including a letter from one of their lawyers. Sporer says the letter is unlike anything he's seen in his over 30 years of practicing law.
"It's a non-party's lawyer, and he's threatening the attorney's in a lawsuit with all kinds of sanctions and complaints, and he doesn't really say what they are," said Sporer. "For example, he says, 'we know these things to be false,' yet our 119-page petition is replete with cites. He doesn't say 'how it is we would know these things are reportedly false,' when we can actually read the minutes of the meetings, and we can read the ordinances in Page County, and we know that they're true."
Sporer called the letter "legal bullying" and said it was a clear intimidation attempt from a third party. Additionally, Sporer says the lack of action from the county while Invenergy attempts to become a part of the lawsuit hints at one of the original complaints filed by the residents of an "illegal enterprise" between some county officials and Invenergy.
"Why on earth would a non-party engage in such high-pressure tactics to protect an actual party, when that actual party has taken no steps whatsoever to protect itself," said Sporer. "If Page County thinks this is an improper filing, then Page County should appear on the lawsuit and defend the lawsuit."
Shearer says he would expect a hearing on either Invenergy's intervention request or a possible request on the resident group's temporary restraining order within the next week or two. However, he adds the timeliness depends on when the judge should declare a ruling on either request.
Invenergy and its respective lawyers have declined to comment on the pending litigation as they await a ruling on whether or not they will be allowed to participate in the case. The original petition and latest press release from the Shearer Law Office are available below: