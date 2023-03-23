(Clarinda) -- The developers of a recently voided wind energy permit application have filed a lawsuit against Page County.
Shenandoah Hills Wind, an affiliate of Invenergy, has filed a complaint in the federal Southern District of Iowa against Page County, the current county board of supervisors and its members, the county board of adjustments and its respective members, and Zoning Administrator J.D. King. The developer's complaint cites recent developments including King ruling the permit application for the "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm south of Shenandoah as void due to the removal of six turbines -- constituting a "material change." The complaint also arises from the county board of adjustments upholding the ruling, which the plaintiffs state was an unconstitutional taking of property violating the 5th and 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution regarding a lack of due process and just compensation. Plaintiffs allege they had a constitutional right to the property since the permit had already been formally approved.
The developer also alleges King never informed Invenergy that a removal of turbines would constitute a "material change" and that county officials were aware when they approved the permit that the final number was still undetermined. Additionally, Shenandoah Hills alleges the county has violated state law by "unreasonably withholding" approval and execution of subsequent agreements, including road use and decommissioning, per the county's wind energy conversion systems ordinance. The supervisors, by a 2-1 vote, approved the permit application in August.
Per the complaint, officials with Shenandoah Hills are seeking orders declaring the decision to void the building permit invalid under the 5th and 14th amendment and also that King and the board of adjustment acted illegally in ruling the permit application void, and to rescind their decision.
A complete copy of the complaint is available below: